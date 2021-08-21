Popular Capital II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25 (BPOPM) falls 0.46% on Moderate Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BPOPM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25 Inc’s (NASDAQ: BPOPM) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.46% decrease. Popular Capital II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25 opened at $26.38 before trading between $26.38 and $26.21 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Popular Capital II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25’s market cap fall to $136,292,000 on 501 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,725.

Visit Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25 and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Popular Capital Trust II - 6.125% PRF CONVERT 01/12/2034 USD 25's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns