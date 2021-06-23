Pool Corporation (POOL) gains 1.5150% for June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POOL - Market Data & News Trade

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) shares gained 1.5150% to end trading Tuesday at $459.76 per share - a net change of $6.86. Shares traded between $463.00 and $450.32 throughout the day.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

