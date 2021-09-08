PolarityTE (PTE) falls 2.13% on Moderate Volume September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTE - Market Data & News Trade

PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 2.13%, or $0.0151 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.69. After opening the day at $0.69, shares of PolarityTE fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.68. 378,581 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 759,047. Tuesday's activity brought PolarityTE’s market cap to $56,389,846.

PolarityTE is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah..

About PolarityTE Inc

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates a dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

