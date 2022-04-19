Polaris (PII) Climbs 3.19% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PII - Market Data & News Trade

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has gained $3.37 (3.19%) and sits at $108.56, as of 12:11:34 est on April 19.

230,514 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 0.11% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.21% over the last 30 days.

Polaris is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Polaris Inc

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

