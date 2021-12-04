Polar Power (POLA) drops 13.22% on Moderate Volume December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POLA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Polar Power Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: POLA) stock dropped $0.67, accounting for a 13.22% decrease. Polar Power opened at $5.01 before trading between $5.15 and $4.40 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Polar Power’s market cap fall to $56,268,093 on 837,806 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,796,787.

About Polar Power Inc

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

