Points. (PCOM) Falls 2.05% on April 22

Points.com Inc (NASDAQ: PCOM) has fallen $0.335 (2.05%) and sits at $16.22, as of 12:09:56 est on April 22.

2,073 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.36% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.73% over the last 30 days.

Points. expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Points.com Inc

Points, is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

