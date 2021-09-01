Points. (PCOM) falls 0.06% on Moderate Volume August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCOM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Points International Ltd. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PCOM) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.06% decrease. Points. opened at $18.27 before trading between $18.34 and $18.09 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Points.’s market cap fall to $272,411,117 on 15,396 shares -below their 30-day average of 19,144.

About Points International Ltd.

Points, is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

