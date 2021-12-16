PNC Services (PNC) falls 0.37% for December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNC - Market Data & News Trade

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) shares fell 0.37%, or $0.73 per share, to close Wednesday at $198.08. After opening the day at $199.98, shares of PNC Services fluctuated between $200.47 and $196.08. 1,397,732 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,661,683. Wednesday's activity brought PNC Services’s market cap to $83,716,691,051.

PNC Services is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 51918 people.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

