PMV (PMVP) falls 2.20% to Close at $34.64 on August 10

Today, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PMVP) stock fell $0.78, accounting for a 2.20% decrease. PMV opened at $35.45 before trading between $35.75 and $34.49 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw PMV’s market cap fall to $1,559,957,738 on 478,210 shares -above their 30-day average of 364,252.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer