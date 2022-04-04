PMV (PMVP) Climbs 5.16% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMVP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) rose 5.16% Monday.

As of 12:11:20 est, PMV is currently sitting at $21.14 and has climbed $1.04 per share.

PMV has moved 25.75% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.68% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-13.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

