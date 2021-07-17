Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) gains 1.07% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLYM - Market Data & News Trade

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) shares gained 1.07%, or $0.23 per share, to close Friday at $21.77. After opening the day at $21.50, shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit fluctuated between $22.00 and $21.46. 262,814 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 368,992. Friday's activity brought Plymouth Industrial Reit’s market cap to $640,142,910.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

