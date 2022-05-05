PLx Pharma (PLXP) Loses 8.92% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLXP - Market Data & News Trade

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares have fallen 8.92%, or $0.29 per share, as on 12:06:43 est today. Since opening the day at $3.15, 116,698 shares of PLx Pharma have traded hands and the stock has traded between $3.22 and $2.91.

Already the company has moved YTD 59.43%.

PLx Pharma anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

