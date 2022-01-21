PLx Pharma (PLXP) falls 0.65% on Moderate Volume January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLXP - Market Data & News Trade

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP), a Sparta, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $6.16 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.65%) on volume of 191,674 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.75 to a low of $6.14 while PLx Pharma’s market cap now stands at $169,628,715.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

