Pluristem (PSTI) falls 5.98% on Strong Volume September 24

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares fell 5.98%, or $0.18 per share, to close Friday at $2.83. After opening the day at $3.00, shares of Pluristem fluctuated between $3.08 and $2.81. 244,120 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 159,975. Friday's activity brought Pluristem’s market cap to $90,573,542.

Pluristem is headquartered in Building No 5, Haifa..

About Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late-stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off- the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a

