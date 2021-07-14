Plumas Bancorp. (PLBC) gains 0.32% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLBC - Market Data & News Trade

Plumas Bancorp. (NASDAQ: PLBC) shares gained 0.32%, or $0.1 per share, to close Tuesday at $31.53. After opening the day at $31.46, shares of Plumas Bancorp. fluctuated between $31.72 and $30.72. 2,216 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 51,774. Tuesday's activity brought Plumas Bancorp.’s market cap to $163,852,960.

Plumas Bancorp. is headquartered in Quincy, California.

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

