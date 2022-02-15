Plexus (PLXS) gains 2.73% in Light Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLXS - Market Data & News Trade

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares gained 2.73%, or $2.19 per share, to close Tuesday at $82.50. After opening the day at $81.07, shares of Plexus fluctuated between $82.60 and $80.71. 140,355 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 185,958. Tuesday's activity brought Plexus’s market cap to $2,317,985,093.

Plexus is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin..

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

