Playtika (PLTK) falls 0.17% on Moderate Volume December 22

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) shares fell 0.17%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.98. After opening the day at $17.95, shares of Playtika fluctuated between $18.19 and $17.82. 783,845 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,099,886. Wednesday's activity brought Playtika’s market cap to $7,365,223,240.

About Playtika Holding Corp

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

