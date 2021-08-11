PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Class A (MYPS) falls 1.98% for August 10

Today, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MYPS) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 1.98% decrease. PLAYSTUDIOS opened at $6.05 before trading between $6.06 and $5.75 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw PLAYSTUDIOS’s market cap fall to $650,066,549 on 698,162 shares -above their 30-day average of 531,556.

