PlayAGS (AGS) falls 5.07% for January 26

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) shares fell 5.07%, or $0.43 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.05. After opening the day at $8.61, shares of PlayAGS fluctuated between $8.61 and $7.95. 265,418 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 198,446. Wednesday's activity brought PlayAGS’s market cap to $297,276,059.

About PlayAGS Inc

GS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Itsroots is firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but its customer-centric culture and growth have helped AGS branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, the company offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners.

