Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) gains 3.41% for February 1

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares gained 3.41%, or $0.26 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.89. After opening the day at $7.63, shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. fluctuated between $8.00 and $7.63. 4,368,812 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,145,944. Tuesday's activity brought Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s market cap to $1,296,175,039.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, Noord Holland..

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ('Playa') is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexicoand the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republicthat are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republicand owns one additional property in Mexico.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

