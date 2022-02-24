Plantronics, (POLY) gains 8.51% to Close at $26.79 on February 24

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) shares gained 8.51%, or $2.1 per share, to close Thursday at $26.79. After opening the day at $23.38, shares of Plantronics, fluctuated between $26.86 and $23.33. 384,152 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 357,522. Thursday's activity brought Plantronics,’s market cap to $1,146,045,927.

Plantronics, is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California..

About Plantronics, Inc.

Poly creates premium audio and video products so people can have the best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Its headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. - formerly Plantronics and Polycom), people will do more than just show up, it will stand out.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

