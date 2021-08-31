Plantronics, (POLY) falls 0.96% to Close at $31.92 on August 30

Today, Plantronics, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: POLY) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 0.96% decrease. Plantronics, opened at $33.67 before trading between $34.40 and $31.01 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Plantronics,’s market cap fall to $1,350,911,664 on 789,410 shares -above their 30-day average of 280,529.

About Plantronics, Inc.

Poly creates premium audio and video products so people can have the best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Its headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. - formerly Plantronics and Polycom), people will do more than just show up, it will stand out.

Visit Plantronics, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

