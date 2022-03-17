Plantronics, (POLY) Climbs 4.44% on March 17

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) has climbed $1.15 (4.44%) and is currently sitting at $27.13, as of 12:05:15 est on March 17.

59,872 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 6.60% over the last 5 days and shares fell 7.99% over the last 30 days.

Plantronics, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Plantronics, visit the company profile.

About Plantronics, Inc.

Poly creates premium audio and video products so people can have the best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Its headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. - formerly Plantronics and Polycom), people will do more than just show up, it will stand out.

To get more information on Plantronics, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Plantronics, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles