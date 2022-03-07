Planet Green (PLAG) Falls 13.72% on March 7

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) fell 13.72% Monday.

As of 11:17:36 est, Planet Green is currently sitting at $0.81 and has moved $0.1288 so far today.

Planet Green has moved 1.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.96% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Planet Green visit the company profile.

About Planet Green Holdings Corp

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

To get more information on Planet Green Holdings Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Planet Green Holdings Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles