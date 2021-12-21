Planet Green (PLAG) drops 17.97% for December 20

Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) dropped to close at $0.92 Monday after losing $0.2013 (17.97%) on volume of 248,436 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.10 to a low of $0.84 while Planet Green’s market cap now stands at $27,271,757.

About Planet Green Holdings Corp

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

