Planet Fitness (PLNT) falls 0.46% to Close at $78.41 on September 17

Today, Planet Fitness Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: PLNT) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 0.46% decrease. Planet Fitness opened at $79.08 before trading between $79.72 and $77.95 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Planet Fitness’s market cap fall to $6,526,329,012 on 1,008,783 shares -above their 30-day average of 946,268.

About Planet Fitness Inc - Class A

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

