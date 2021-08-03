Plains GP LP (PAGP) falls 1.91% on Moderate Volume August 2

Today, Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAGP) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 1.91% decrease. Plains GP LP opened at $10.49 before trading between $10.77 and $10.25 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Plains GP LP’s market cap fall to $1,997,271,661 on 1,866,948 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,160,908.

About Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

