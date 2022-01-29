PJT Partners (PJT) gains 3.24% in Light Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PJT - Market Data & News Trade

PJT Partners Inc - Class A (NYSE: PJT) shares gained 3.24%, or $2.11 per share, to close Friday at $67.28. After opening the day at $65.20, shares of PJT Partners fluctuated between $67.33 and $64.53. 152,606 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 156,700. Friday's activity brought PJT Partners’s market cap to $1,632,731,260.

PJT Partners is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 700 people.

About PJT Partners Inc - Class A

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

