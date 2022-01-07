Pitney Bowes, (PBI) falls 1.06% on Moderate Volume January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBI - Market Data & News Trade

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares fell 1.06%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $6.55. After opening the day at $6.64, shares of Pitney Bowes, fluctuated between $6.72 and $6.45. 1,704,353 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,077,507. Thursday's activity brought Pitney Bowes,’s market cap to $1,153,223,156.

Pitney Bowes, is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and employs more than 14700 people.

About Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

