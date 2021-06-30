Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) gains 0.0310% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIPR - Market Data & News Trade

Piper Sandler Co`s (NYSE: PIPR) shares gained 0.0310% to end trading Tuesday at $130.45 per share - a net change of $0.04. Shares traded between $132.27 and $129.64 throughout the day.

About Piper Sandler Co`s

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

