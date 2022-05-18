Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) Falls 6.73% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIPR - Market Data & News Trade

Piper Sandler Co`s (NYSE: PIPR) has fallen $8.7 (6.73%) and sits at $121.20, as of 12:06:51 est on May 18.

46,306 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 3.67% over the last 5 days and shares gained 12.41% over the last 30 days.

Piper Sandler Co`s is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Piper Sandler Co`s visit the company profile.

About Piper Sandler Co`s

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

