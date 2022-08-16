Pioneer Power (PPSI) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for August 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPSI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Pioneer Power stock has fallen 13.43% from the previous session’s close.

Pioneer Power lost $0.045 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pioneer Power visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:43 est.

About Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products include switchgear and engine-generator controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets.

To get more information on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pioneer Power Solutions Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Future of Smartphones is Still Unfolding: Jeff Kagan These Stocks are Sending a Signal (Like Amazon in 2008) It Isn’t a Recession Until This Group of Economists Says So What You Should Know About Europe's Energy Wars