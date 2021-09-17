Pioneer (PBFS) falls 0.49% to Close at $12.19 on September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBFS - Market Data & News Trade

Pioneer Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares fell 0.49%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $12.19. After opening the day at $12.20, shares of Pioneer fluctuated between $12.30 and $11.69. 19,375 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 13,974. Thursday's activity brought Pioneer’s market cap to $316,667,907.

About Pioneer Bancorp Inc

As a leading financial institution in New York's Capital Region, Pioneer Bank has more than $1 billion in assets and operates 22 branches locally. Recognized as a "Best Places to Work" by the Albany Business Review six years running, Pioneer Bank delivers a world-class working environment for its employees and is continually evolving to meet the needs of its customers by offering new products, services and leading technologies. Pioneer Bank is committed to giving back to the communities in which it serves through the Pioneer Bank Charitable Foundation, which provides resources to nonprofit organizations that help improve the quality of life forchildren in the Capital Region.

