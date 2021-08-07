Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHI) falls 0.46% for August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MHI) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.46% decrease. Pioneer Municipal Highome Fund opened at $12.80 before trading between $12.94 and $12.77 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Pioneer Municipal Highome Fund’s market cap fall to $0 on 138,737 shares -above their 30-day average of 42,439.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc (the Fund), formerly Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust , is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in illiquid securities. It invests across various sectors, including facilities, utilities, tobacco, water, transportation, development, health and education. The Fund's investment advisor is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

Visit Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer