Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc (MAV) gains 0.0820% for June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAV - Market Data & News Trade

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc (NYSE: MAV) shares gained 0.0820% to end trading Monday at $12.27 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $12.31 and $12.25 throughout the day.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc is a diversified, open-ended management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, and the Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent that it is consistent with its primary investment objective. The Fund offers four classes of shares designated as Class A, Class C, Class R and Class Y shares. Each class of shares represents an interest in the same portfolio of investments of the Fund and has identical rights (based on relative net asset values) to assets and liquidation proceeds. The Fund invests in various sectors, including materials, information technology, financials, healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, energy, telecommunication services, utilities, consumer discretionary. The investment advisor to the Fund is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc.

Visit Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer