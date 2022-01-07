Pioneer Highome Fund (PHT) falls 0.11% on Moderate Volume January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHT - Market Data & News Trade

Pioneer High Income Fund Inc (NYSE: PHT) shares fell 0.11%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $9.45. After opening the day at $9.52, shares of Pioneer Highome Fund fluctuated between $9.52 and $9.43. 99,398 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 126,682. Thursday's activity brought Pioneer Highome Fund’s market cap to $276,624,993.

About Pioneer High Income Fund Inc

Pioneer High Income Fund Inc, formerly Pioneer High Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others. The Fund seeks to invest in various sectors, including energy, transportation, consumer services, oil and gas drilling, healthcare equipment and services, and education services. The Fund’s investment advisor is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

