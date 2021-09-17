Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD) falls 0.18% to Close at $11.24 on September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: PHD) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.18% decrease. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund opened at $11.27 before trading between $11.28 and $11.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s market cap fall to $0 on 45,499 shares -above their 30-day average of 34,618.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Inc

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Trust is to provide a high level of current income and the Trust may seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its investment objective of high current income, as a secondary objective. The Trust invests in event-linked bonds and floating-rate bank loans. The Trust also invests in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities. The Trust may invest in securities and other obligations of any credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade, or are unrated. It also invests in securities of issuers that are in default or that are in bankruptcy. It invests in various sectors, such as automobiles and components, banks, capital goods, commercial and professional services, consumer services, and consumer durables and apparel. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Trust.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

