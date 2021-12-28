Pintec (PT) falls 3.24% to Close at $0.45 on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: PT) stock fell $0.0149, accounting for a 3.24% decrease. Pintec opened at $0.46 before trading between $0.46 and $0.45 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Pintec’s market cap fall to $16,049,779 on 87,008 shares -below their 30-day average of 149,859.

About Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd - ADR

PINTEC Technology Holdings Limited is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

