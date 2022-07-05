Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Loses 5.02% on July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNW - Market Data & News Trade

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has dropped $3.75 (5.02%) and sits at $71.07, as of 12:08:15 est on July 5.

282,390 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 2.60% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.63% over the last 30 days.

Pinnacle West Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

