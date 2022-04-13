Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Loses 1.60% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNW - Market Data & News Trade

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) shares lost 1.60%, or $1.25 per share, as on 12:11:23 est today. Opening the day at $78.40, 129,894 shares of Pinnacle West Capital have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $78.41 and $76.85.

Already the company has a YTD change of 12.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

