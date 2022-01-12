Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) falls 0.51% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PNW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: PNW) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 0.51% decrease. Pinnacle West Capital opened at $70.86 before trading between $71.23 and $69.66 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Pinnacle West Capital’s market cap fall to $7,927,698,981 on 920,238 shares -below their 30-day average of 938,704.

Pinnacle West Capital employs around 6292 people with a head office in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

