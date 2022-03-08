Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PME - Market Data & News Trade

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) has already lost $-0.0317 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.56, Pingtan Marine Enterprise has moved 5.63% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 12.03% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Pingtan Marine Enterprise investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:30 est.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is a marine services operating company in China. The Company engages in ocean fishing through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Pingtan Fishing primarily engages in ocean fishing with many of our self-owned vessels operating within the Arafura Sea of Indonesia and the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

