Ping Identity (PING) falls 0.92% in Light Trading on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PING - Market Data & News Trade

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) fell to close at $22.53 Thursday after losing $0.21 (0.92%) on volume of 336,222 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.97 to a low of $22.46 while Ping Identity’s market cap now stands at $1,849,412,562.

About Ping Identity Holding Corp

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. Ping Identity enables companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose them for their identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. The company provides flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities.

Visit Ping Identity Holding Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ping Identity Holding Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Ping Identity Holding Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer