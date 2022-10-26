Pinduoduo (PDD) Rises 13.78% on October 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDD - Market Data & News Trade

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares have risen 13.78%, or $6.55 per share, as on 12:06:28 est today. Opening the day at $48.00, 18,563,027 shares of Pinduoduo have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $54.30 and $47.84.

Already the company is down 18.47%.

Pinduoduo is set to release earnings on 2022-11-25.

About Pinduoduo Inc - ADR

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

