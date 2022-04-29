Pinduoduo (PDD) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDD - Market Data & News Trade

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is active in pre-market trading today, April 29, with shares up 15.20% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 34.91% year-to-date and has moved 9.21% gains over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:34:35 est.

About Pinduoduo Inc - ADR

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

