PIMCOorate &ome Opportunity Fund (PTY) falls 1.04% on Strong Volume November 11

Today, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Inc’s (NYSE: PTY) stock fell $0.19, accounting for a 1.04% decrease. PIMCOorate &ome Opportunity Fund opened at $18.16 before trading between $18.16 and $17.98 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw PIMCOorate &ome Opportunity Fund’s market cap fall to $1,912,683,882 on 383,558 shares -above their 30-day average of 367,962.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy that focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques, and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors, the fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The fund may invest a maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities and a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research in making investments for the fund.

The Daily Fix

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Robinhood Reveals Hacker Theft of 7 Million Customer Names, Email Addresses

Online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) disclosed Monday evening that hackers made off with personal information of its more than 7 million users last week in a major security breach.

According to Robinhood, hackers stole email addresses of about 5 million customers and the full names of another 2 million.

Another Inflationary Sign From Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders of the cryptocurrency asset class. As of November 5, the overall asset class had a $2.696 trillion market cap. 13,669 different cryptos make up the total value, but Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 62.4% as Bitcoin was worth around $1.152 trillion, and Ethereum had an over $528.25 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian means of exchange taking control of the money supply from governments and returning it to individuals. Each crypto’s value is solely a function of bids and offers in the market. Most cryptos have a limited supply, unlike fiat currencies. Governments can issue legal tender to their hearts' content, allowing them to stimulate or contract economic conditions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

