Today, Pimco Income Opportunity Fund Inc’s (NYSE: PKO) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 0.81% decrease. Pimcoome Opportunity Fund opened at $24.68 before trading between $24.88 and $24.27 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Pimcoome Opportunity Fund’s market cap fall to $508,023,535 on 153,006 shares -above their 30-day average of 82,794.

About Pimco Income Opportunity Fund

The fund marshals PIMCO’s best income ideas in a single investment vehicle as it seeks current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It has the flexibility to build a global portfolio of corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities, and other income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans (including, among others, senior loans, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities).It may also invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

