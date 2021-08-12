Pimcoome Opportunity Fund (PKO) falls 0.19% to Close at $26.78 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pimco Income Opportunity Fund Inc’s (NYSE: PKO) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.19% decrease. Pimcoome Opportunity Fund opened at $26.87 before trading between $27.00 and $26.64 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Pimcoome Opportunity Fund’s market cap fall to $556,208,924 on 46,177 shares -below their 30-day average of 66,224.

About Pimco Income Opportunity Fund

The fund marshals PIMCO’s best income ideas in a single investment vehicle as it seeks current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It has the flexibility to build a global portfolio of corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities, and other income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans (including, among others, senior loans, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities).It may also invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

