Pimco New York Municipalome Fund II (PNI) falls 1.01% on Moderate Volume October 11

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $11.82 Monday after losing $0.12 (1.01%) on volume of 4,959 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.96 to a low of $11.82 while Pimco New York Municipalome Fund II’s market cap now stands at $132,248,094.

About Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II seeks to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. A tax-sensitive approach to investing can provide tangible advantages to investors seeking current income, especially those in higher tax brackets. Investing primarily in New York municipal bonds, the fund seeks to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal, New York State and New York City income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal, New York State and New York City income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds that at the time of investment are investment grade quality (Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s) or BBB or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”)), or bonds that are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are, at the time of investment, rated Ba/BB or B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch or lower or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The portfolio manager also aims to preserve and enhance the value of the fund’s holdings relative to the municipal bond market, generally, using proprietary analytical models that test and evaluate the sensitivity of those holdings to changes in interest rates and yield relationships. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing. Additionally, PIMCO has the market presence to provide access to the new issue and secondary markets.

Visit Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

