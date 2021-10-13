Pimco Municipalome Fund II (PML) falls 0.48% in Active Trading on October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PML - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Inc’s (NYSE: PML) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.48% decrease. Pimco Municipalome Fund II opened at $14.50 before trading between $14.52 and $14.45 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Pimco Municipalome Fund II’s market cap fall to $909,832,787 on 109,152 shares -above their 30-day average of 84,045.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II seeks current income exempt from federal income tax. A tax-sensitive approach to investing can provide tangible advantages to investors seeking current income, especially those in higher tax brackets. Investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal bonds, the fund seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds that at the time of investment are investment grade quality (Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s) or BBB or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”)), or bonds that are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are, at the time of investment, rated Ba/BB or B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch or lower or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The portfolio manager also aims to preserve and enhance the value of the fund’s holdings relative to the municipal bond market, generally, using proprietary analytical models that test and evaluate the sensitivity of those holdings to changes in interest rates and yield relationships. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing. Additionally, PIMCO has the market presence to provide access to the new issue and secondary markets.

Visit Pimco Municipal Income Fund II's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy



Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP announced Monday that they have requested an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

If approved, the pill, molnupiravir, would be the first oral therapy for COVID-19 and could be a potential breakthrough on how the virus is treated since all other FDA-backed treatments require an injection or IV administration.

[More]

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is giving its tech and corporate employees more flexibility to work remotely even after the company begins to reopen its offices early next year.

On Monday, Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to each individual team’s director to determine how often workers must come into the office. This marks a change from the company’s previous expectation that most employees would be back at their desks three days per week when offices fully reopen in January 2022.

[More]

California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment

California will soon ban the sale of new, gas-powered lawn equipment, the state’s latest move to curb emissions.

Under the law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) was directed to phase out the sale of small off-road engines by 2024 or as soon as feasible, whichever comes later.

The law also authorizes the board to identify and make available funding for commercial rebates to help small businesses transition toward electric equipment. The state budget has set aside about $30 million for those purposes, according to The Associated Press.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pimco Municipal Income Fund II's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology Facebook Willing To Accept More Oversight and Regulation